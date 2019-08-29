UrduPoint.com
KPK Delegation Visits PFA Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

KPK delegation visits PFA headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Food Authority on Thursday visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Headquarters and reviewed the law, strategy and its mechanism.

According to PFA spokesman, the delegation led by KPK Food Authority Director General Suhail Khan met with PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

The heads of both authorities shared their experiences, while Muhammad Usman has offered KPK Food Authority to assist them with all possible guidance regarding food safety.

The delegation was briefed about the PFA models like its management structure, administrative affairs and progress of the PFA. Further, the participants informed about the technical aspects and operational strategy of the PFA for FBOs, adulterators and unhygienic food points.

KPK Food Authority DG Sohail Khan said: " The Punjab Food Authority is a role model for all provinces." Muhammad Usman said that PFA was providing all possible support to Pakistan's food authorities, including Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Baluchistan, and KPK.

