KPK Energy Department to sell electricity to bulk consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Energy and Power Department of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday sought expression of interest (EOI) for pre-qualification of Bulk Power Consumers (BPCs).

According to official sources, the bulk power consumers could submit the expressions of interest by December 15.

The energy department sought the EOIs after successful completion of the first ever auction for electricity sale under wheeling arrangement from Pehur Hydropower Project (18 MW) to the industrial consumers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) now intended to launch phase II of electricity sale for 148 MW (887 GWH-based on design) from its power projects to bulk power consumers using Peshawar Electricity Supply Company's distribution system.

The Bulk Power Consumers eligible for submission of expression of interest will include operational and under construction industrial projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province or those connected or in process of connection with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company's (PESCO) distribution system.

The eligible BPCs will also include those having existing or expected connected load of one megawatt or higher.