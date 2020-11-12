UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPK Energy Department To Sell Electricity To Bulk Consumers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

KPK Energy Department to sell electricity to bulk consumers

Energy and Power Department of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday sought expression of interest (EOI) for pre-qualification of Bulk Power Consumers (BPCs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Energy and Power Department of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday sought expression of interest (EOI) for pre-qualification of Bulk Power Consumers (BPCs).

According to official sources, the bulk power consumers could submit the expressions of interest by December 15.

The energy department sought the EOIs after successful completion of the first ever auction for electricity sale under wheeling arrangement from Pehur Hydropower Project (18 MW) to the industrial consumers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) now intended to launch phase II of electricity sale for 148 MW (887 GWH-based on design) from its power projects to bulk power consumers using Peshawar Electricity Supply Company's distribution system.

The Bulk Power Consumers eligible for submission of expression of interest will include operational and under construction industrial projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province or those connected or in process of connection with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company's (PESCO) distribution system.

The eligible BPCs will also include those having existing or expected connected load of one megawatt or higher.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Company Sale Wheeling December From Government PESCO

Recent Stories

ATC awards three times death sentence to accused o ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Fell 3.6% Year-on-Year in Q3 After De ..

2 minutes ago

Nicklaus, Player expect ball changes to limit long ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan assures support to Egypt in legal battle ..

2 minutes ago

BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Protect Re ..

24 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.