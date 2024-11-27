KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops, hotels canteens, food and drink points in DI Khan on Wednesday.

According to the details, the authority's team conducted the operation and checked numerous shops, hotels and different food points in various bazars and markets in city and adjacent areas.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

Fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.

They also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The food safety official said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard, operations would continue indiscriminately.