KPK Government Announces Rs70 Billion Development Funds For Dera Ismail Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 AM
DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In a major boost to the city's infrastructure, the provincial government has announced plans to invest over Rs70 billion in development projects in Dera Ismail Khan. This was revealed by Commissioner Dera Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah during a meeting with a delegation of the Central Traders Association on Wednesday.
According to sources, the projects, aimed at transforming the city's landscape, include the construction of two flyovers to alleviate traffic congestion and stimulate business growth.
During the meeting, Commissioner Shah emphasized the importance of traders' cooperation in completing these projects, acknowledging that "the problems of traders are our problems".
On this occasion, traders brought to light several pressing issues, including abuses by the Assistant Director Industries, challans issued by various departments, and concerns over cleanliness, street lights, and law and order. Commissioner Shah and Deputy Commissioner Sara Rehman assured the traders that these issues would be addressed promptly.
APP/saz/378
