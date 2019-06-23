UrduPoint.com
KPK Government Decides To Close PMU Before The Completion Of BRT Project.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:36 PM

KPK government decides to close PMU before the completion of BRT project.

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) eshawar, June 23 (Online) Following the pointing out of faults in the Peshawar (Pakistan Point news / Online - 23rd June, 2019) eshawar Bus Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) roject, BRT, Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) roject Management Unit (Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) MU) is in trouble.

KPeshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) K government has decided to close Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) MU before the completion of the project.Transport Department has written a letter to the Director Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) MU and sought BRT Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) C-4 and directed administration to initiate necessary actions to take into custody the assets of the Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) MU.

Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) MU in its letter said that following the completion of BRT, Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) C-4 will be submitted.According to Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) C-1 government has no right to close the Peshawar (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) MU.

