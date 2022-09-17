KPK government establishes provincial ombudsman regional office at Abbottabad

The provincial government of KPK while keeping in view the performance of the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat, has established a regional office at the Divisional Headquarters Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad to resolve the issues of the complainants

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The provincial government of KPK while keeping in view the performance of the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat, has established a regional office at the Divisional Headquarters Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad to resolve the issues of the complainants.

The new office was set up to further improve good governance and redress the grievances of the public in a timely manner. All citizens can file their complaints against any mismanagement or irregularity of provincial departments which would be resolved immediately as per the law/rules and regulations. The locals of the Hazara division appreciated this initiative of the provincial government.