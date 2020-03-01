UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPK Government To Invest For Young Athletes: DG Sports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:20 PM

KPK government to invest for young athletes: DG Sports

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Sports KPK Asfandyar Khattak Sunday said that provisional government would invest in Young Athletes and developing modern infrastructure of sports so that talent in youth players could be polished at par with international standards.

Talking to ptv news, Asfandyar said further investment in sport was on top of his government's commitment where number of steps were being taken to provide facilities to players at their doorsteps and involve youth from all the districts in productive activities.

He said developing the potential of our athletes would only lead to more international recognition, adding, all countries respect athletes, therefore, it's time to invest for country sports man.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would provide monthly scholarship and sponsorship to top winners, he added.

The Sport DG said more state of the art more sports complexes are being constructed in all districts of KP.

He further said the provincial Sports Department is also restoring all sports grounds and constructing new playgrounds in the province to restore sports activities in all districts.

He said new talent is grooming with conduct of different sports events and offering special scholarship.

He further said, huge funds had been spent to provide proper sports facilities to youth during the past five years in KPK.

An Olympics has the potential to be a game-changer and our PTI government will be there every step of the way, he added.

He said all sports facilities available for the people of the province would be extended to people of tribal districts a huge talent is available which would be explored by providing modern sports facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Young Man Lead Sunday Olympics All From Government Top PTV

Recent Stories

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

11 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.