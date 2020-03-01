KPK government to invest for young athletes: DG Sports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Sports KPK Asfandyar Khattak Sunday said that provisional government would invest in Young Athletes and developing modern infrastructure of sports so that talent in youth players could be polished at par with international standards.

Talking to ptv news, Asfandyar said further investment in sport was on top of his government's commitment where number of steps were being taken to provide facilities to players at their doorsteps and involve youth from all the districts in productive activities.

He said developing the potential of our athletes would only lead to more international recognition, adding, all countries respect athletes, therefore, it's time to invest for country sports man.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would provide monthly scholarship and sponsorship to top winners, he added.

The Sport DG said more state of the art more sports complexes are being constructed in all districts of KP.

He further said the provincial Sports Department is also restoring all sports grounds and constructing new playgrounds in the province to restore sports activities in all districts.

He said new talent is grooming with conduct of different sports events and offering special scholarship.

He further said, huge funds had been spent to provide proper sports facilities to youth during the past five years in KPK.

An Olympics has the potential to be a game-changer and our PTI government will be there every step of the way, he added.

He said all sports facilities available for the people of the province would be extended to people of tribal districts a huge talent is available which would be explored by providing modern sports facilities.