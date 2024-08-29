KPK Governor Advocates Use Of Local Resources For Energy Generation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has urged utilizing local resources for energy generation amid the ongoing crisis.
Addressing an event, International Solar Power Conclave and Technology Excellence Awards, at a local hotel on Wednesday, the governor acknowledged that although the country is currently experiencing an energy crisis, it also presents an opportunity to utilize local resources for energy generation, including renewable energy.
He emphasized that the energy crisis cannot be ignored and that now is the right time to focus on resolving the issue, particularly by promoting the use of solar energy.
The governor noted that, in line with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) firmly believes in promoting locally available resources for energy generation.
He cited the Thar Coal project as a prime example, stating that it is being utilized to meet energy demands and has set a significant precedent.
He also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Sindh Government for energy generation and distribution.
The governor commended the organizer, Energy Update, for hosting the event to promote renewable energy, noting that it provided a valuable platform for all stakeholders. He stressed the importance of holding such events to foster discussions on renewable energy.
Later, the governor presented awards to the top-performing companies in the solar energy sector.
