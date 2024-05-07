Open Menu

KPK Governor Calls On Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

KPK Governor calls on Sindh Governor

The Governor of Khyber-Pakhunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi visited the Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Governor of Khyber-Pakhunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi visited the Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They together went round the IT marquee, where the students warmly welcomed them.

The IT students took selfies with the two Governors.

Tessori on the occasion said that he wanted to put the youth on their feet through IT courses.

He said that after Karachi, the courses of IT will be started in Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

The Governor of Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa said that all the initiatives of the Governor Sindh for public welfare were commendable.

He further said that IT courses were the guarantee of a better future for the youth.

