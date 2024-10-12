KPK Governor urges youth to harness opportunities within Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has urged the youth to recognize that more opportunities exist within Pakistan than abroad, emphasizing that Pakistani youth are among the most talented globally.

Speaking as the guest of honour at a conference on 'Creative Leadership' at Allama Iqbal Open University, Kundi encouraged young people to shape their futures within Pakistan rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

"There are more opportunities here than in foreign countries. What is needed is to guide our youth in the right direction," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of providing uninterrupted access to essential services, such as the internet, for young people, noting that frequent road closures often lead to frustration.

"It is the shared responsibility of all of us, including universities, to nurture the creative talents of the new generation and prepare them to be future leaders. This conference is a step towards realizing that vision," he added.

The Minister for Rural Development of Azad Kashmir, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, also addressed the conference, praising the initiative of organizing such an important event.

He stressed that while Pakistan is fortunate to have a large youthful population, it is unfortunate that they remain divided. "We need to unite them under one umbrella to form a cohesive nation, which is crucial for the development and stability of the country," he said.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, also spoke, emphasizing the value of education. "Education is the only path through which one can gain an advantage over others. Our youth are not lacking in talent, and Pakistani youth have proven their capabilities in every field," he remarked.

The conference was organized by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with Volunteer Force Pakistan.

Other speakers included Usman Raza Julaha, President of Volunteer Force; Dr. Saima Nasir, Additional Director at ORIC; Raheel Nazir Chaudhary, Allison Reniew, and Umaima Iftikhar.

The speakers collectively stressed that leadership today is not solely about power; it is built on the foundations of cooperation, creative thinking, and innovation. They noted that the purpose of the event was to equip young people with the skills they need to excel in future leadership roles.