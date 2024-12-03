KPK Governor visits martyred Capt.Zohaibuddin residence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residence of martyred Capt. Muhammad Zohaibuddin in Lahore and met his family.

He offered Fatiha and prayed to the Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of Capt Zohaib in Jannah.

He also paid rich tribute to the martyred officer.

Talking to the members of family, the Governor said that the sacred blood of martyrs will not go in vain and the terrorists will be eliminated from the land. He expressed deep condolence to the family,offering his sincere sympathies and prayers for their strength at this difficult time.

The Pakistani nation takes pride in its martyrs, he said adding that it is an honor to meet the family of a brave martyred soldier of the Pakistan Army.

The Governor emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs are the foundation of the nation's security and that their bravery and dedication inspire the entire nation.