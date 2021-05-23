KPK Govt Announces To Hold Online Speech Contests On "Pak-China Friendships"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to hold online speech contests titled 'Pak-China Friendship'.

The event would be organized by Performance Management and Reforms Unit and Department of Elementary and Secondary education, KPK.

According to announcement issued on social media pages of all Districts Administrations of KPK, youngsters up to the age of 18 years are eligible to participate in the competition. They will upload online speeches and articles on "Pak-China Friendship". The videos must be between 90 seconds. The first, second and third will be given cash prizes. Only citizens of KPK are eligible to participate in the competition.