 KPK govt decides to terminate international gangster involved in abusing children from its project

Suspect Sohail Ayaz alias Ali who was working with KPK government on a project says he has raped 30 children in Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government on Wednesday decided to terminate the international gangster involved in sexual assault of children from a project, the sources said.

The sources said that Sohail Ayaz alias Ali was working on a four-year project under the Khyber PakhtoonKhwa government. Still his two-year service was pending but he was found involved in raping children and was arrested by police in Rawalpindi.

However, Shaukat Yousafzai, the spokesperson of KPK government, said that he was not working with the KPK government on any project.

"I just say that he was not working on any project under the KPK government," said the KPK information minister. However, the minister strongly condemned the suspect and asked the authorities to take strict action against such suspect under the law.

Earlier, in a video statement, the suspect confessed that he was involved in sexually assault of children and said that he had raped at least 30 children in Pakistan.

Faisal Rana, the top official of Rawalpindi police, said that Sohail Ayaz alias Ali was arrested over charges of sexually assaulting a minor and making his video at a house in Bahria Town.

The suspect, he said, previously was convicted for sexually assaulting minors in Britan and was deported after he had served his prison sentence. In Italy, the official said, he was tried for the same crimeand was deported from there. The suspect, according to police, also worked as an employee in a UK-based organiztion for children.

A woman lodged a complaint with Rawat Police Station for registration of FIR against the suspect for sexually assaulting her 13-year old child. She said the suspect forcefully took her son to a house in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi where he drugged and raped the victim for four days. The man filmed the minor as well and threatened to release the video if the victim reported the crime, the FIR said.

Rawat Police booked him under Articles 367(A) (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc.), 377 (unnatural offences), 337(J) (causing hurt by means of a poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It may be mentioned here that two months ago three children died in Kasur district which the police suspected were murdered after sexually assualt. The state of children is quite pathetic in Pakistan as such incidents with children are now frequent.