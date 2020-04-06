UrduPoint.com
KPK Govt Detains Three Reporters For Covering Quarantine Center In DI Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

KPK govt detains three reporters for covering Quarantine center in DI Khan

The journalists condemn the move of the provincial government, saying that it is another attack on freedom of press.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) In another dent on freedom of press in the country, Khyber PakhtoonKhwa government arrested three journalists for reporting about facilities and situation at Quarantine Centre in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the reports, the provincial government arrested three reporters including Tauqeer Ahmad in Dera Islamail Khan for covering local quarantine centre and the facilities there for the public suffering from Coronavirus.

The journalists who are risking their lives for coverage of the Coronavirus, facilities at the quarantine centre were taken into custody.

The journalists strongly condemned the move of the provincial government and termed it another attack on freedom of press in Pakistan.

The government officials claim that the journalists were barred from direct coverage from the centre as the journalists could contract the virus and could suffer. Therefore, they said, the journalists were not allowed to do coverage from the any quarantine centre.

