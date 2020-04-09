KPK govt enhances testing capacity to combat Covid-19: Spokesperson of KPK government Ajmal wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesperson of KPK government Ajmal wazir on Thursday said that the KPK government under the dynamic supervision of chief minister KPK was improving it's mechanism to combat coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of KPK government Ajmal wazir on Thursday said that the KPK government under the dynamic supervision of chief minister KPK was improving it's mechanism to combat coronavirus pandemic.

''The province was facing the issues of testing capacity previously, but now it has been striving to enahance the capacity to test more number of patients,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

Masses and government were united to tackle the situation,the KPK public was aware and very conscious about the pandemic , he further stated.

''Soon the government will increase the testing capacity up to 5000 per day ,'' he said.

The provincial government was initially monitoring the situation on daily basis, every hour was being observed to decide the next step spokesperson replied to a question.