KPK govt failed to give stipend to students studying in China on scholarship

The students staged protest outside an hostel in Beijing and appealed to the PM and KPK Chief Minister for payment of their stipend, so that they could focus their studies.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Pakistani students who are studying in China on government scholarships have been facing financial difficulties after Khyber PakhtoonKhwa government failed pay stipends.

The students said that the government did not pay them stipend for last four months and they had been facing huge trouble.

Gathering outside an Hall, the students made a joint picture and shared with the media, complaining about the KPK government which failed to pay them stipend.

“ We registered complaints with Citizen Portal but got no response,” said the students outside an hostel in Beijing. “It is appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and KPK Chief Minister that our stipends should be issued so that we could focus on our studies,” they further said.

The financial difficulties have made their survival difficult in Beijing.