KPK govt for merit, transparency in universities audit system: Shah Farman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman on Saturday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to ensure merit, transparency in audit system, and provision of higher education to poor students living in provincial areas of KPK.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel, he said, we were taking steps to improve financial discipline and merit system in KPK universities.

There had been some harassment issues reported in varsities but we have taken proper action to address such matters, he added. In reply to a question about expensive higher education system, he said that attention was being paid to take care of poor students so that they could also avail the higher education without facing any financial trouble. To another question about budget approval, he said there had been some flaws in budget approval of the universities and we are introducing laws in consultation with higher education commission to amend system of audit and other disciplinary matters.

Propaganda was being hatched against university reforms, but provincial government was determined to achieve progress at higher educational sector, he stated.

The elements creating hurdles in audit, disciplinary matters and merit system would face action, he assured. Governor said a uniform system would also be implemented in the universities so that every students could wear proper uniform without feeling inferiority complex. Commenting on BRT, he said in next two week, a launching ceremony would be held to facilitate the people of KPK particularly Peshawar area. About performance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, Shah Farman said local bodies election had conducted under the supervision of provincial government.