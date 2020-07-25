UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPK Govt For Merit, Transparency In Universities Audit System: Shah Farman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

KPK govt for merit, transparency in universities audit system: Shah Farman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman on Saturday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to ensure merit, transparency in audit system, and provision of higher education to poor students living in provincial areas of KPK.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel, he said, we were taking steps to improve financial discipline and merit system in KPK universities.

There had been some harassment issues reported in varsities but we have taken proper action to address such matters, he added. In reply to a question about expensive higher education system, he said that attention was being paid to take care of poor students so that they could also avail the higher education without facing any financial trouble. To another question about budget approval, he said there had been some flaws in budget approval of the universities and we are introducing laws in consultation with higher education commission to amend system of audit and other disciplinary matters.

Propaganda was being hatched against university reforms, but provincial government was determined to achieve progress at higher educational sector, he stated.

The elements creating hurdles in audit, disciplinary matters and merit system would face action, he assured. Governor said a uniform system would also be implemented in the universities so that every students could wear proper uniform without feeling inferiority complex. Commenting on BRT, he said in next two week, a launching ceremony would be held to facilitate the people of KPK particularly Peshawar area. About performance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, Shah Farman said local bodies election had conducted under the supervision of provincial government.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Education Budget Progress HEC TV All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

3 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.