PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sawal Nazir Khan Advocate has expressed his government's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in multiple fields.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in honor of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Secretary Local Government Amir Afaq, Special Secretary Local Council board, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, and other officers were present on the occasion.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation, Danila Ganich in his address said that steps would be taken to strengthen and stabilize bilateral relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Moscow.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that steps would be taken to learn the Russian language and establish a culture center to increase trade relations with Russia.

He said that immediate measures would be taken for promoting trade between the two countries through Afghanistan and experts would be exchanged for the development and capacity building of workers.

