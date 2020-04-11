UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPK Gov't Lauds To PM Efforts Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

KPK gov't lauds to PM efforts against COVID-19

Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir expressed on Saturday that the quality of an honest leadership proves itself when there is a difficult time in the country and lauded the great efforts of Prime Minister regarding Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir expressed on Saturday that the quality of an honest leadership proves itself when there is a difficult time in the country and lauded the great efforts of Prime Minister regarding Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting the provinces and monitoring the situation there. The way he is visiting different cities to view the isolation and quarantine centers is appreciable.

He said the Prime Minister visited KP and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the provincial government against COVID-19.

Imran Khan also talked with doctors and paramedical staff and ensured that the government will utilize all available resources for the protection of our frontline soldiers.

The Prime Minister also visited the centers where people were being provided cash assistance announced by the Federal government. It is for the first time in history of Pakistan that cash assistance is being provided to deserving families through proper mechanism, he added.

He said Mardan's UC Manga is an example in front of us as entire UC was lockdown after the first case was reported there. But now the Union Council is declared clear and the life is normal there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manga Mardan All Government

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan may lose centre if he makes any atte ..

24 seconds ago

Indonesian Volcano Anak Krakatau Erupts Twice, Rum ..

1 minute ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises 1 ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim rejec ..

2 minutes ago

PM has clear motive to facilitate poor segment: Ad ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.