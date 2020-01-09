UrduPoint.com
KPK Govt, NDRMF Ink Tri-partite Agreement On Disaster Risk Management

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:48 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday signed a Tripartite Grant Implementation Agreement with National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) on financing of Rs 429.695 million for expansion of emergency rescue services in 17 districts of the province through Rescue 1122

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday signed a Tripartite Grant Implementation Agreement with National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) on financing of Rs 429.695 million for expansion of emergency rescue services in 17 districts of the province through Rescue 1122.

KPK's Secretary Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Muhammad Abid Majeed, by NDRMF General Manager, Projects and Operations Group Khurram Khaliq Khan and Director General Emergency�Rescue Services 1122 Khateer Ahmad inked the agreement at a ceremony held here at NDRMF Office, Islamabad.

Out of total Rs 613.85 million, NDRMF will finance 70 percent share amounting Rs 429.695 million, whereas the government of KPK will contribute 30 percent financing of Rs184.155 million for the project.

The project, to be completed in 18 months, will focus on provision of ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles, surveillance drones, scuba sets, and other search and rescue equipment.

The project's interventions are in line with National Disaster Management Plan.

Separately, NDRMF has also financed government of Gilgit Baltistan for strengthening rescue services.

Earlier, NDRMF has also partnered with various government and non-government entities for extending grant financing to their projects which are focusing on disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

So far, NDRMF has signed Grant Implementation Agreements with 10 Fund Implementing Partners for their projects focusing on multi-hazards vulnerability risk assessment, flood protection, drought and landslide mitigation infrastructure, community-based disaster risk management and early warning systems.

