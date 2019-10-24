KPK Grand Health Alliance postpones protest in Islamabad

The Grand Health Alliance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa postponed its sit in and protest of October 25 in Islamabad after a delegation of doctors held successful negotiations with a ministerial level government team

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak here on Thursday held successful negotiations with the doctors who took back their call for protest.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri was also part of the negotiating team which held talks with a three-member delegation of doctors representing the Grand Health Alliance which had been protesting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than 30 days.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak said the talks with doctors were successful as they listened to the just demands of the doctors and assured implementation of them.

It was decided to form a committee to resolve the issues and demands of doctors, he said adding no doctor would become part of any protest or sit in. Doctors were persuaded to stay away from any political movement.

Doctor Amir Taj who represented the doctors said the two hour talks with the government team were a success.

"We accepted the offer made by the elders of the province. The sit in of the doctors and health employees is postponed immediately" as the government delegation assured that they would talk to the Prime Minister for resolution of their problems, he added.