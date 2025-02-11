(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Tuesday formally requested annual performance reports from ten Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) across the province.

According to an official circular in this regard, the MTIs have been directed to submit their performance reports covering the period from March 1, 2024, to February 2025.

The institutions have also been instructed to highlight their key achievements during the period for inclusion in the departments upcoming annual performance report.

The health department stated that this initiative aims to assess the performance of MTI's and promote transparency in health-care delivery.

The annual report will serve as a vital tool to inform the public about the government’s efforts and the progress of health institutions in the province.