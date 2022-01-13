UrduPoint.com

KPK Itself Consumes Most Of Own-produced Gas: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province was producing 12-13 percent of the country's total extracted domestic gas, which was mostly consumed by itself in the winter season

Responding to concerns of Amir Haider Khan Hoti about supply of gas in KPK, the minister said the province was extracting around 360 Million Cubic Feet per day (MMCFD) gas and in winter it consumed 350 MMCFD and in summer 350 MMCFD by itself.

Hammad Azhar said the KPK exported around 100 MMCFD gas to the national pool of 4,50O MMCFD, and rejected the impression that most of the gas produced by the province was consumed by others.

He said as many as 2,300 industries were operating on the network of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), out of which 1,870 were getting uninterrupted gas supply. "The gas supply has been suspended to captive power plants only, which is in line with the priority order set by the Cabinet." Besides, he said, as per the priority order the supply had been suspended to Compressed Natural (CNG) stations to provide uninterrupted gas to domestic consumers in peak winter season.

