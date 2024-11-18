KPK Judicial Academy Hosts Workshop On Refugee Legal Framework
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:09 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA), in collaboration with UNHCR and SHARP, organized a one-day workshop on the Legal Framework and Refugee Status in Pakistan on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA), in collaboration with UNHCR and SHARP, organized a one-day workshop on the Legal Framework and Refugee Status in Pakistan on Monday.
The event aimed to update and educate 25 Judicial Magistrates/Illaqa Qazis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the legal rights and status of refugees in Pakistan.
The workshop focused on important topics including the 1951 Refugee Convention and its Protocols, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and the administrative measures concerning refugees.
Additionally, it aimed to foster a common understanding among judicial officers to better address the legal challenges faced by refugees in the courts.
The inaugural session was presided over by Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, who emphasized the judiciary’s critical role in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable populations,particularly refugees.
He acknowledged the efforts of SHARP and UNHCR in organizing the workshop, which he said was vital for enhancing the capacity of judicial officers in handling refugee-related legal matters.
Mr. Shinwari also highlighted Pakistan's longstanding commitment to hosting refugees, particularly Afghan refugees, since 1979, noting that Pakistan has sheltered over 1.35 million Afghan refugees despite the absence of specific domestic refugee laws.
He stressed that while Pakistan’s humanitarian stance is commendable, the lack of a comprehensive legal framework remains a challenge in fully protecting and integrating refugees.
The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Mr.Zia Ur Rehman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director of Research and Publications and Ms.Faryal Zia Mufti, Director of Instructions at KPJA, along with representatives from SHARP and UNHCR.
The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment to ensuring that refugees in Pakistan are better supported through informed and effective legal procedures.
Recent Stories
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day
NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..
COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz
PJA conducts training program on forensic science
36th SMC officers call on Commissioner
Xi meets UK leader Starmer at G20 in Brazil: Chinese state media
Federal Ombudsman adviser hears public complaints
District peace committee meets
"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts
RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
PJA conducts training program on forensic science2 minutes ago
-
36th SMC officers call on Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman adviser hears public complaints2 minutes ago
-
District peace committee meets2 minutes ago
-
"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts12 minutes ago
-
Foreign delegates visit Iqbal Museum21 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of senior journalist21 minutes ago
-
First manifesto for science and peace unveiled31 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations41 minutes ago
-
SNGPL dismisses reports of low gas pressure in Rawalpindi region41 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held; illegal weapons, ammunition recovered41 minutes ago