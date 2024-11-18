KPK judicial academy hosts workshop on refugee legal framework

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA), in collaboration with UNHCR and SHARP, organized a one-day workshop on the Legal Framework and Refugee Status in Pakistan on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA), in collaboration with UNHCR and SHARP, organized a one-day workshop on the Legal Framework and Refugee Status in Pakistan on Monday.

The event aimed to update and educate 25 Judicial Magistrates/Illaqa Qazis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the legal rights and status of refugees in Pakistan.

The workshop focused on important topics including the 1951 Refugee Convention and its Protocols, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and the administrative measures concerning refugees.

Additionally, it aimed to foster a common understanding among judicial officers to better address the legal challenges faced by refugees in the courts.

The inaugural session was presided over by Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, who emphasized the judiciary’s critical role in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable populations,particularly refugees.

He acknowledged the efforts of SHARP and UNHCR in organizing the workshop, which he said was vital for enhancing the capacity of judicial officers in handling refugee-related legal matters.

Mr. Shinwari also highlighted Pakistan's longstanding commitment to hosting refugees, particularly Afghan refugees, since 1979, noting that Pakistan has sheltered over 1.35 million Afghan refugees despite the absence of specific domestic refugee laws.

He stressed that while Pakistan’s humanitarian stance is commendable, the lack of a comprehensive legal framework remains a challenge in fully protecting and integrating refugees.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Mr.Zia Ur Rehman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director of Research and Publications and Ms.Faryal Zia Mufti, Director of Instructions at KPJA, along with representatives from SHARP and UNHCR.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment to ensuring that refugees in Pakistan are better supported through informed and effective legal procedures.