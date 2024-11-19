KPK Law Minister Inspects Developmental Works In Chorlaki, Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the provincial government has accelerated work to spread a net of developmental works in Kohat.
He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing developmental works during his visit to Chorlaki along-with the Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal. Elites of the area and locals were also present on this occasion.
Meanwhile, the provincial minister also visited the Knowledge Park and during inspection of the ongoing work, he directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of the project without compromising on the quality of work.
Aftab Alam said, the decisions related to public interest will be made in the open court instead of closed rooms and personal likes and dislikes. He added that a separate developmental plan will be devised for each area keeping in view its needs.
The Minister said that local committees have been activated to keep a check on developmental projects and they have been given clear instructions that wherever any deficiency or corruption is found in any work, it should be brought to notice immediately so that timely action can be taken.
He warned that a zero tolerance policy has been adopted for commission and corruption and whoever is found involved, will face justice.
