KPK Lawyers Delegation Calls On Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:42 PM

A delegation of lawyers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here at the Law Ministry

The delegation was led by Tariq Afridi President Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Amjad Shah Member Pakistan Bar Council and included presidents and secretaries of Haripur, Abbotabad and Chota Lahore (swabi) bar associations.

The president and secretary of Multan Tax Bar Association were also present.

They discussed issues of mutual interest.

The delegation lauded the efforts of the federal government and the Law minister for passing the Lawyers Protection Act which was a long-standing demand of lawyers across Pakistan.

