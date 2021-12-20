KPK LG Polls: Tough competition between JUI-F and PTI as vote counts continues

(@FahadShabbir)

The unofficial results show that the both sides have notched seats at key districts in the first phase of KPK local bodies elections.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) The counting of votes in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for local government elections is underway, the latest reports say.

The unofficial results show that both the PTI and JUI-F are in a tough contest as the leaders of both parties notched 10 seats of Chairman while Independent candidates have secured five seats. The reports say that PML-N has gotten two seats, ANP three, PML-N two while JI has managed to grab a single chairman seat.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, JUI-F has won the Kohat mayorship seat while ANP has grabbed the mayorship of Mardan.

The Polling which started at 8: 00 am continued till 5:00 pm on Sunday.

In Peshawar district, JUI-F leader Zubair with 12, 551 votes has lead with rival PTI candidate Rizwan Bangash who has got 11, 534 votes. In Bannu, Iqbal Jadoon of PTI had lead with

In Bannu mayor election, PTI’s Iqbal Jadoon leads with 14622 votes while JUI-F’s Irfan Durrani is behind with 14326 votes.

The un official results show that Awami National Party’s (ANP) candidate Ghulam Haqqani has won seat of Razar tehsil of Swabi as he has bagged 22,743 votes while PTI candidate Buland Iqbal has got 13,023 votes.

Strict security arrangements were made on the election day in all 17 districts of Khyber Pakhutkhwa.