- Home
- Pakistan
- KPK NAB hold annual declamation contest among students of educational institutions against corruptio ..
KPK NAB Hold Annual Declamation Contest Among Students Of Educational Institutions Against Corruption
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here Thursday organized its annual declamation contest among students of schools, colleges and universities of the province in parts of its awareness campaign against the menace of corruption.
Director General, NAB KPK, Waqar Ahmed Chohan distributed certificates and prizes among winners and participant students.
The annual anti-corruption events including easy writing, posters, painting and declamation contests were organized by NAB KPK under its annual awareness activities in connection with the International Anti-Corruption week.
The first position in KPK universities English declamation was clinched by Qazi Saiur Rehman of University of Haripur, second position secured by Ms Roshni Saeed of the University of Spoken and Computer Sciences Zaryab Colony Peshawar while the third position was bagged by Ms Shanfa Maryam of the Gomal University DI Khan.
In Universities urdu declamation contest, Hussnain Yousafzai of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan secured first position, Ms Kashmala Alam of University of Swat stood second and Taimur Khalid of University of Agriculture DI Khan secured third position respectively.
In KPK colleges (English) competition, Ms Umaima Hijab of Govt Girls Degree College Chitral secured first, Ms Hina Farooq of Govt Girls Degree College Mandian Abbottabad secured second and Ms Bareera of Govt Higher Secondary school Manshera grabbed third position respectively.
In colleges (Urdu) competition, Ms Iqra Sardar of Govt Girls Degree College Darosh Chitral clinched first position while the second and third position bagged by Ms Hina Khalid of Govt Girls Degree College Takht Bhai Mardan and Hasseen Sherza of Govt Postgraduate College Mandian Abbottabad.
In KPK schools (English) declamation contest, Safdar Maryam Javed of Govt Girls High School Abbottabad secured first position, Awais Bahadar of Govt High School Pakha Gulam Peshawar stood second and Abeera Bibi clinched third position respectively.
KPK Schools Urdu declamation contest was won by Ms Robina Nazir of Govt Higher Secondary School Abbottabad while the second and third position bagged by Kaleem Elahi of Govt Higher Secondary School Darosh Chitral and Awais Ahmed of Govt High School Batagram Charsadda.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General NAB KPK, Waqar Ahmed Chohan said that corruption was a social ill and unity against it was imperative to eradicate it.
He urged teachers and students to create awareness against corruption. He said that speaking was a great gift given to humans by the Allah Almighty and we should use this great blessing for the good of society.
While congratulating the winners, he said the objective of the event was part of the NAB campaign to create awareness against the menace of corruption.
Later, certificates were also distributed among the participating students who spoke against corruption and its adverse impact on the social fabric of the society.
They said corruption not only wastes the talent of youth but also undermines merit, impedes economic growth and leads to brain drain.
The speakers underlined the need of forging unity against this social evil and strengthening the hands of NAB by exposing corrupt elements in society.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaza Fatima calls for collaborative efforts for Child Online Protection2 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial buildings, shops sealed2 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrests three criminals : 275g ice recovered2 minutes ago
-
CM aggrieved over loss of lives in Kurram12 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief inaugurates Pakistan Maritime Science, Technology Park12 minutes ago
-
Govt to use TV, other media for public good: CM12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad praises Rescue 1122 for outstanding services22 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra outlines new crime control strategy in monthly review meeting22 minutes ago
-
Model waterfalls to be constructed to improve beauty of Peshawar22 minutes ago
-
20 booked for causing smog through waste burning22 minutes ago
-
Citrus revival programme being implemented22 minutes ago
-
FBR officer shot dead a citizen over 'monetary issue'22 minutes ago