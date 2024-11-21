KPK NAB hold annual declamation contest among students of educational institutions against corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here Thursday organized its annual declamation contest among students of schools, colleges and universities of the province in parts of its awareness campaign against the menace of corruption.

Director General, NAB KPK, Waqar Ahmed Chohan distributed certificates and prizes among winners and participant students.

The annual anti-corruption events including easy writing, posters, painting and declamation contests were organized by NAB KPK under its annual awareness activities in connection with the International Anti-Corruption week.

The first position in KPK universities English declamation was clinched by Qazi Saiur Rehman of University of Haripur, second position secured by Ms Roshni Saeed of the University of Spoken and Computer Sciences Zaryab Colony Peshawar while the third position was bagged by Ms Shanfa Maryam of the Gomal University DI Khan.

In Universities urdu declamation contest, Hussnain Yousafzai of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan secured first position, Ms Kashmala Alam of University of Swat stood second and Taimur Khalid of University of Agriculture DI Khan secured third position respectively.

In KPK colleges (English) competition, Ms Umaima Hijab of Govt Girls Degree College Chitral secured first, Ms Hina Farooq of Govt Girls Degree College Mandian Abbottabad secured second and Ms Bareera of Govt Higher Secondary school Manshera grabbed third position respectively.

In colleges (Urdu) competition, Ms Iqra Sardar of Govt Girls Degree College Darosh Chitral clinched first position while the second and third position bagged by Ms Hina Khalid of Govt Girls Degree College Takht Bhai Mardan and Hasseen Sherza of Govt Postgraduate College Mandian Abbottabad.

In KPK schools (English) declamation contest, Safdar Maryam Javed of Govt Girls High School Abbottabad secured first position, Awais Bahadar of Govt High School Pakha Gulam Peshawar stood second and Abeera Bibi clinched third position respectively.

KPK Schools Urdu declamation contest was won by Ms Robina Nazir of Govt Higher Secondary School Abbottabad while the second and third position bagged by Kaleem Elahi of Govt Higher Secondary School Darosh Chitral and Awais Ahmed of Govt High School Batagram Charsadda.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General NAB KPK, Waqar Ahmed Chohan said that corruption was a social ill and unity against it was imperative to eradicate it.

He urged teachers and students to create awareness against corruption. He said that speaking was a great gift given to humans by the Allah Almighty and we should use this great blessing for the good of society.

While congratulating the winners, he said the objective of the event was part of the NAB campaign to create awareness against the menace of corruption.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the participating students who spoke against corruption and its adverse impact on the social fabric of the society.

They said corruption not only wastes the talent of youth but also undermines merit, impedes economic growth and leads to brain drain.

The speakers underlined the need of forging unity against this social evil and strengthening the hands of NAB by exposing corrupt elements in society.