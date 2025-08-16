KPK PDMA Spokesperson Calls For Public Support As Rescue Efforts Intensify
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) PDMA spokesman Anwar Shahzad urged citizens to remain alert as rains are forecasted to continue intermittently until August 21, with the situation remaining particularly dire in Buner, where landslides are hampering rescue
efforts.
In a message to a local media channel, spokesperson Anwar Shahzad has appealed to the public for their continued cooperation as rescue operations are ramped up in response to ongoing heavy rains and flooding.
He emphasized the urgency of collective efforts to ensure the safety of affected communities, especially in regions severely impacted by landslides.
Shahzad urged citizens to remain vigilant, stay informed and follow safety instructions to help expedite the relief process during this critical time.
He also encouraged the public to contact the designated helpline for immediate assistance.
He stated, efforts are being made to evacuate survivors, but only a few are willing to relocate due to the loss of their relatives or loved ones trapped under the debris.
He mentioned that Buner is the most affected area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), with 321 fatalities and dozens more injured.
Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reported 12 deaths, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has recorded 11 fatalities, he added.
He also highlighted that additional military contingents are being deployed to bolster relief operations in the worst-hit areas. Medical camps are being set up and food supplies are being dispatched to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster.
He advised citizens and locals in the affected areas to stay cautious and follow safety protocols, urging them to avoid venturing into hazardous zones and to remain in safe locations until conditions improve.
He also emphasized the importance of staying connected with rescue teams and utilizing the helpline for any immediate assistance.
He also stated that the government is actively assessing the damage to roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure.Efforts are already underway to begin rehabilitation work as soon as possible to restore vital connectivity and support recovery in the affected regions.
