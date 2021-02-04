UrduPoint.com
KPK Police Reforms Are In Final Phase: IG KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:14 PM

KPK police reforms are in final phase: IG KP

Inspector General (IG) police KPK Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi on Thursday said more reforms are being brought in the police system to facilitate the people and soon the final recommendations would be presented to the government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) police KPK Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi on Thursday said more reforms are being brought in the police system to facilitate the people and soon the final recommendations would be presented to the government.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association Abbottabad regarding police reforms 2012-17.

IG further said that measures would also be taken to make functional the Police Safety Commission (PSC) while the performance of Dispute Resolve Committees (DRC) remained exemplary in the province.

Sanaullah Abbassi disclosed that the KP police have fully implemented a punishment and reward system in KPK police good performers are rewarded and the poor are punished.

The provincial government is completely supporting to bring reforms in police department following modern trends, adding he said.

Inspector General said if someone's issue could not be addressed then the complainant can directly contact with concerned DIG or IG.

He said that registration of FIR is the basic human right of people, in case of complaint people can contact senior police officers.

Talking about the new laws regarding child abuse and others he said that laws would be fully enforced.

The IG also assured the lawyers that their recommendations would also be considered and seminars would be organized on a divisional level.

President PHC Bar Association Sardar Abdul Raoof, GS Asad Chohan and others also addressed the seminar.

At the occasion DIG Hazara Mivais Niaz, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, president of District Bar Association Jahangir Elahi advocate were also present.

