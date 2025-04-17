KPK Police To Remain Firm Until Complete Elimination Of Terrorism: DIG Hazara
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Thursday reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the fight against terrorism and anti-state elements, stating that the force will stand like a "solid wall" until the last terrorist is eliminated.
He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of officers from various departments participating in the 37th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad.
The delegation, led by DS Shumaila Zubair Ahmed, visited the DIG Hazara office to discuss key matters including the region’s law and order situation, ongoing development projects, Chinese nationals' security, and public welfare initiatives undertaken by the police.
DIG Satti announced that Police Facilitation Centers will soon be established in Hazara to improve public access to services. Citizens will be able to benefit from modern police facilities via a mobile application. He added that reforms are being introduced through modern technology to enhance efficiency and help curb crime more effectively.
He highlighted the ongoing daily operations against drug dealers, land grabbers, timber smugglers, and other criminal elements, stating that no tolerance is being shown toward any group or individual involved in unlawful activities.
DIG Satti also shared that agreements are being finalized with private hospitals and educational institutions to ensure quality healthcare and education for police personnel and their families.
Addressing traffic congestion, he said it remains a significant challenge in Hazara. To tackle this, district-level committees comprising police, local administration, and stakeholders have been formed, which are working together to implement practical solutions. These efforts have already led to noticeable improvements in traffic flow.
At the end of the meeting, Coordinator Suleman Afzal presented a commemorative shield to DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti on behalf of NIPA Islamabad. In return, DIG Satti presented a shield to DS Shumaila Zubair Ahmed on behalf of Hazara Police.
