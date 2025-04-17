Open Menu

KPK Police To Remain Firm Until Complete Elimination Of Terrorism: DIG Hazara

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KPK Police to remain firm until complete elimination of terrorism: DIG Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Thursday reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the fight against terrorism and anti-state elements, stating that the force will stand like a "solid wall" until the last terrorist is eliminated.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of officers from various departments participating in the 37th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad.

The delegation, led by DS Shumaila Zubair Ahmed, visited the DIG Hazara office to discuss key matters including the region’s law and order situation, ongoing development projects, Chinese nationals' security, and public welfare initiatives undertaken by the police.

DIG Satti announced that Police Facilitation Centers will soon be established in Hazara to improve public access to services. Citizens will be able to benefit from modern police facilities via a mobile application. He added that reforms are being introduced through modern technology to enhance efficiency and help curb crime more effectively.

He highlighted the ongoing daily operations against drug dealers, land grabbers, timber smugglers, and other criminal elements, stating that no tolerance is being shown toward any group or individual involved in unlawful activities.

DIG Satti also shared that agreements are being finalized with private hospitals and educational institutions to ensure quality healthcare and education for police personnel and their families.

Addressing traffic congestion, he said it remains a significant challenge in Hazara. To tackle this, district-level committees comprising police, local administration, and stakeholders have been formed, which are working together to implement practical solutions. These efforts have already led to noticeable improvements in traffic flow.

At the end of the meeting, Coordinator Suleman Afzal presented a commemorative shield to DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti on behalf of NIPA Islamabad. In return, DIG Satti presented a shield to DS Shumaila Zubair Ahmed on behalf of Hazara Police.

Recent Stories

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group ..

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..

23 minutes ago
 PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

39 minutes ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

53 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advanc ..

Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..

53 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade str ..

Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure

1 hour ago
 UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial ..

UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry

1 hour ago
 Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new re ..

Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters

1 hour ago
 ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real ..

ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Raba ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan