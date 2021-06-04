KPK, Punjab Labour ministers inaugurate mobile App for employees

Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai jointly inaugurated the department's mobile App and distributed e-card for cash benefits among laborers, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai jointly inaugurated the department's mobile App and distributed e-card for cash benefits among laborers, here on Friday.

The ceremony was arranged at the headquarters of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI). The officials of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) gave a detail briefing to both the ministers about initiative by the department.

KPK Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while addressing the gathering said that facilitation of lower class was a motto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under which houses were allocated to labouers in various cities, adding that around 2,056 flats were also allotted in this regard in KPK. Keeping in view the problems of labor class the KPK government had increase the minimum wages of the laborer to Rs 21,000 per month, he said and maintained that only paper work was done in previous tenure of governments and now practical initiatives were being taken in every field which could be seen physically.

The minister said on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan free healthcare facilities were being provided in province which was the great achievement of KPK government. He added that provision of better services to the masses was the main objective of the PTI government. The public support had frustrated every conspiracy against PTI's public mandate, he said. The past governments did not pay attention to workers' welfare, he regretted and added the opposition was trying to hinder the development process.

The KPK minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was entrapped in a blind alley with no political face-saving, adding that disappointment was clear on the faces of PDM leadership.

Punjab Labor & HR Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said that KPK minister's visit had immense importance for welfare of both labours of KPK and Punjab. He added "We must learn from each other to make labor friendly policies in both provinces." He said that Provincial Labour department was striving to bring betterment in labor's life which was the PTI led government's mission.

He said that under the guideline of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Labour department was taking historical steps including Domestic Workers Bill, Labor Policy, Worker Welfare Fund, Labor Housing Policy and others which would benefit the labour class in all means. He also congratulated all the labor, workers and department for the approval of Worker Profit Participation Bill-2021 in the Punjab assembly. He said that bill approval was a great achievement of the Punjab government. He said that automation was the only way through which they could eliminate corruption and make decisions, policies transparent. He maintained that transparent services was the core agenda of the department and they were striving for the betterment of the labor class.

Later, the ministers distributed E-cards for cash benefits among laborers.