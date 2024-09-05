KPK recived Rs. 216 bln, Punjab Rs 73.45 bln, AJK Rs 6.4 bln net hydel profit in last 10 years: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that a sum of Rs 216 billion has been paid to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 73.45 billion to Punjab, and Rs 6.4 billion to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under net hydel profit during last ten years.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said that the Federal government was consistently making payments on account of hydel profits and water user charges. The outstanding amount of Rs 36 billion to KPK, Rs 71 billion to

Punjab and Rs 380 million to AJK was yet to be paid, he added.

He said as the government received payment from the Central Power Purchasing Agency for electricity sales, in the same mechanism, payment has been to the provinces under the net hydel profit formula.

APP/raz-zah