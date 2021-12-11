UrduPoint.com

KPK Religious, Minority Affair's Delegation Pays Visit To Police College

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:19 PM

KPK religious, minority affair's delegation pays visit to police college

A delegation of Minority Youth from Department of Religious and Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Saturday visited Police Training College, Chung in connection with study tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Minority Youth from Department of Religious and Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Saturday visited Police Training College, Chung in connection with study tour.

Commandant police training college Chung DIG Ahmad Jamal ul Rehman briefed delegation about available facilities and training programmes at training college.

The 46-member delegation included youths from Kailashi, Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities in KPK government minority youth exposure programme.

DIG Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman informed the delegation that the focus of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan is to provide modern policing courses to the officers and personnel as per international standards. He said that the trainee officers and personnel of Police Training College, Chung are imparted professional training as per modern requirements.

Scenario-based training rooms have been set up at the school of Investigation (State of the Art) for training of investigating officers in accordance with modern requirements so that they can practice handling all kinds of cases.

The participants of delegation visited firing range, MT garage, stables and other areas and got information about the training facilities.

Mohammad Yousuf, group leader of the delegation and other participants said that seeing the modern training system and facilities in Police Training College has given us an opportunity to know about Punjab police.

At the end of the visit, the delegation was presented a commemorative shield of Police Training College.

Related Topics

Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Minority Visit Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

800 bottles of liquor recovered

800 bottles of liquor recovered

20 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

21 seconds ago
 Two brothers kill each other

Two brothers kill each other

23 seconds ago
 3 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

3 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

25 seconds ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

3 minutes ago
 Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Gr ..

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.