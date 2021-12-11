A delegation of Minority Youth from Department of Religious and Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Saturday visited Police Training College, Chung in connection with study tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Minority Youth from Department of Religious and Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Saturday visited Police Training College, Chung in connection with study tour.

Commandant police training college Chung DIG Ahmad Jamal ul Rehman briefed delegation about available facilities and training programmes at training college.

The 46-member delegation included youths from Kailashi, Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities in KPK government minority youth exposure programme.

DIG Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman informed the delegation that the focus of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan is to provide modern policing courses to the officers and personnel as per international standards. He said that the trainee officers and personnel of Police Training College, Chung are imparted professional training as per modern requirements.

Scenario-based training rooms have been set up at the school of Investigation (State of the Art) for training of investigating officers in accordance with modern requirements so that they can practice handling all kinds of cases.

The participants of delegation visited firing range, MT garage, stables and other areas and got information about the training facilities.

Mohammad Yousuf, group leader of the delegation and other participants said that seeing the modern training system and facilities in Police Training College has given us an opportunity to know about Punjab police.

At the end of the visit, the delegation was presented a commemorative shield of Police Training College.