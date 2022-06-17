UrduPoint.com

KPK Rescue Officers Briefed On Emergency Management

Published June 17, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer delivered a lecture on 'Emergency, Disaster & Crisis Management' to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) rescue officers on Friday.

These rescue officers were under training at the Emergency Services Academy here.

The purpose of the lecture was to enhance professional skills of under-training officers regarding emergency preparedness, response and prevention, disaster and crisis management.

The rescuers were briefed on the role of emergency rescue services, relief commissioner and disaster management authorities, civil defence and other related organizations.

He discussed various related laws and emergency response strategies for effective management of small to large scale emergencies.

The PESD DG said that the emergency services academy had trained over 22,000 personnel of all provinces of Pakistan. Rescue-1122 had so far rescued over 10 million victims of emergencies with an average response time of less than 10 minutes, he said.

