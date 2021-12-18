UrduPoint.com

KPK Set For Local Bodies’ Election In 17 Districts Tomorrow

ECP says a total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths have been established and As many as 37,752 candidates are running in the first phase of the polls for various categories.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) The local bodies’s elections will be held across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday (tomorrow.

The districts where elections will be held include Charsadda, Nowshehra, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, and DI Khan. Mayor of the Council, Chairman Tehsil Council as well as the chairman, members of the Village Council and Neighborhood Council will be elected.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP said that a total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths have been established for the December 19 elections. As many as 860 polling stations have been designated as sensitive, 165 as most sensitive, and 224 as normal in Peshawar. A total of 12.66 million registered voters across 17 districts, with 7. 015mn male voters and 5.653mn female voters will cast their votes. The ECP said that a total of 17 candidates are in the fray for the Peshawar City Council mayorship.

These include Muhammad Rizwan Khan from the PTI, PPP's Arbab Zarak Khan, ANP's Sher Rehman, Bahrullah from Jamaat-e-Islami and Zubair Ali from JUI-F.

As many as 37,752 candidates are running in the first phase of the polls for various categories.

Among these, 689 candidates are running for the city and tehsil council lead positions, while 19,282 candidates are running for nazim/general councillor positions in village and neighbourhood councils.

Additionally, 3,870 candidates are vying for women's councillor seats, 7,513 for peasant councillor seats, 6,081 for youth councillor seats, 7,428 for farmers' and labour seats, and 282 for minority council member seats.

Party Names and symbols will be written on ballot papers and each voter will be given six different coloured ballot papers. There will be a grey ballot paper for the general seat of the Village, Neighborhood Council, said the ECP.

