KPK Speaker Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the incumbent government would make all-out efforts for the development and progress of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Talking to KPK Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that important measures were the need of the hour to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement.

He said that beautiful valleys and lakes in KPK were the major source ofattraction for the tourists and that was why this year a significant number of tourists turned to KPK, which was a positive development.

