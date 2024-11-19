KPK To Activate Blood Transfusion Authority: Health Advisor
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A decision has been made to activate the Blood Transfusion Authority across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure safe blood transfusion, the only way to prevent diseases transmitted through blood.
This was stated by Advisor on Health, Ihtisham Ali, during a briefing by Chief Executive Officer, Dr.Kaleem here on Tuesday.
The Safe Blood Transfusion Program, in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GIZ, is constructing facilities for regional blood authorities. The Blood Transfusion Authority oversees the management of regional blood centers (RBCs). While RBCs have been established in all four regions, only Peshawar is currently operational.The Peshawar Regional Blood Center supplies screened blood to hospitals,significantly reducing costs while ensuring safety.
The Advisor instructed that all blood centers in the province must obtain licenses from the Blood Transfusion Authority. The Authority will regulate both public and private hospital blood banks, ensuring adherence to SOPs and safe blood donations through functional regional blood centers.
Ihtisham Ali emphasized that integrating the Blood Transfusion Authority with other programs, such as the HIV, thalassemia and Hepatitis Program, is essential. He also mandated that hospitals on the Sehat Card panel must be licensed by the Blood Transfusion Authority to ensure the safety and quality of services.
