Open Menu

KPK To Activate Blood Transfusion Authority: Health Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KPK to activate Blood Transfusion Authority: Health Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A decision has been made to activate the Blood Transfusion Authority across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure safe blood transfusion, the only way to prevent diseases transmitted through blood.

This was stated by Advisor on Health, Ihtisham Ali, during a briefing by Chief Executive Officer, Dr.Kaleem here on Tuesday.

The Safe Blood Transfusion Program, in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GIZ, is constructing facilities for regional blood authorities. The Blood Transfusion Authority oversees the management of regional blood centers (RBCs). While RBCs have been established in all four regions, only Peshawar is currently operational.The Peshawar Regional Blood Center supplies screened blood to hospitals,significantly reducing costs while ensuring safety.

The Advisor instructed that all blood centers in the province must obtain licenses from the Blood Transfusion Authority. The Authority will regulate both public and private hospital blood banks, ensuring adherence to SOPs and safe blood donations through functional regional blood centers.

Ihtisham Ali emphasized that integrating the Blood Transfusion Authority with other programs, such as the HIV, thalassemia and Hepatitis Program, is essential. He also mandated that hospitals on the Sehat Card panel must be licensed by the Blood Transfusion Authority to ensure the safety and quality of services.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

1 hour ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

3 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

4 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

5 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

6 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

18 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan