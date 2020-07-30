KPK tourism businesses get wavier in license registration, renewal fee for one-year: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday said the tourism and hospitality businesses based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) would get a waiver in license registration and renewal fee for one year.

He said the initiative was taken to boost the tourism sector in the province. Federal and other provincial governments would also follow the footsteps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide relief to the businessmen associated with the sector, he added.

"To help promote tourism further, tourism & hospitality businesses will now get a waiver in license registration & renewal fee for 1 yr in KPK-other provinces & federal to follow," Zulfikar Bukhari, who also heads the National Tourism Coordination board, tweeted.

He said it would help many SMEs (small and medium enterprises) mitigate the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

"This is BIG relief for businesses in this sector & will help many SMEs come out of COVID-19 impact," the SAPM added to his tweet.