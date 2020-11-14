KPK Traditional Music enthralls audience at Annual Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night enthralled the audience with "Kyber Pashtun Traditional and folk Music" on Saturday in ongoing 10 Annual Loke Mela. Leading folk singers including Muhammed Khalid Khan, Bakhtyar Ahmed, Afsha Zaib, Muhammad Shahid Khan, Muskaan Fyaz, Mehtab Zaib and others attracted visitors with their spellbinding performance. Khattak dance known as "Attan"while carrying a sword entertained the onlookers with their distinctive attire and unique dance moves. A Hujra' had been created wherein musicians presented folk Pushto music 'Tank Takor' whilst playing traditional musical instruments like `Rubab', Tabla and Harmonium. From Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa, a contingent of over 60 people participated in the festival.

They include Khattak dance group, master artisans in specialised craft fields such as embroidery, metal work, wax printing, shawl weaving, 'khes' weaving and wood works and a number of folk artists.

The KP pavilion also offered varieties of traditional food like 'chappal kabab' and 'lamb karahi' all washed down with a cup of `qehwa' (green tea) at 'qehwa khana'. Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said KPK is famous for its rich and traditional culture,food and tourism. He said that the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values helped boost the confidence of the younger generation. He appreciated the efforts made by Lok Virsa and congratulated them in bringing all colours of country under one roof successfully. 395