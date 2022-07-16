KPL gives message of peace to whole world: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Malik has said that Kashmiris are peaceful and freedom-seekers, and Kashmir Premier League (KPL) gives a message of peace to the whole world.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the second season of the KPL. Mushaal also appreciated the organizers for having a catchy logo, "play with freedom" saying that this also relates to the Kashmiri movement "live freely." The organizers gave soft as well as a diplomatic message through this logo to the whole World, she added.

Wife of jailed Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik also suggested including divided families of the youth of IIOJK residing in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan from Srinagar, Sopore, Shopian, Jammu, and Pulwama in this league to further increase it's importance.

There should be the participation of international players as this will give a soft message that people were secure not only in the scenic valley but in Azad Kashmir also, she said.

Criticizing the fascist regime, Mushaal said that Kashmiri people were fighting Indian brutality with great courage. "They want freedom and Indian forces have become butchers in occupied Kashmir. Yasin Malik was kept in solitary confinement in a cell which did not even have a window," she added.

While pointing towards the KPL shirt, she said in a sad voice, "I wish I could deliver this shirt to Yasin Malik. May he be released soon from the Indian custody, then I will give your gift to my husband Yasin Malik."