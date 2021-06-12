UrduPoint.com
KPL To Help Project Kashmiris' Talent To Cricketing World: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said that the sole objective of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was to project Kashmir globally and to realize the world what kind of talent Kashmiris have for the world. He said that the Kashmir Committee would protect, promote and project talent, culture and heritage of the people of Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Draft Launch of the KPL as chief guest here at a local hotel.

Federal Minister Omar Ayyub Khan, President KPL Arif Malik and CEO Shehzad Chaudhry who attended the event also addressed on the occasion.

Six teams of the KPL were also given opportunity to participate in draws to help pick international and Pakistani cricketers.

Shehryar Afridi said that the KPL would help put Kashmir at the global sports map and added, the League will become a buzz word globally as KPL would promote Kashmir at the highest level.

He said that Pakistani talent has mesmerized the cricketing world and now the Kashmiri talent would impress the world.

He said that Kashmir was one of most beautiful places on the earth and KPL would help bring the world tourists to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said sports is the best form to help in transformation of any part of the world and we have seen how individual sportsmen have transformed their countries globally. He said that the KPL would become voice of the unheard and the world would start hearing the voice of Kashmiris.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said, the overseas Pakistanis are overwhelmed over the news that KPL is being launched and KPL would become a brand name and Kashmir would be buzz word in across the sporting world.

He said that this would also help materialize the new normal in Pakistan which has now transformed from terrorism to tourism. He said that Kashmir would become a new laurel in the jewel of Pakistan and added, we have to transform KPL into a new brand name which would have positive impact in the cricketing world and would help showcase Kashmiri talent globally.

