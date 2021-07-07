UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPL To Help Promote Local Talent: AJK Secy

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

KPL to help promote local talent: AJK secy

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Presiding over a meeting, he directed the law enforcement agencies including police and administration to take effective measures to make the event successful.

He said the KPL would not only help promote the local talent but also provide an opportunity to the people to witness an exciting competition of cricket.

The meeting was attended by the inspector general of police, secretary information, secretary tourism and high ranking government officials.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary inaugurated a food street set up at Thori in collaboration with the Muzaffarabad Development Authority.

He said the food street would go a long way in boosting the tourism besides providing recreational activities to the citizens.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Mansoor Qadir Dar, Secretary Tourism Choudhary Imtiaz Ahmed, Secretary SDMA Shahid Mohiuddin and a large number of people.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Muzaffarabad Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event Government Premier League Housing

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

36 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

36 minutes ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

36 minutes ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

47 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

47 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.