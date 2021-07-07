KPL to help promote local talent: AJK secy

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Presiding over a meeting, he directed the law enforcement agencies including police and administration to take effective measures to make the event successful.

He said the KPL would not only help promote the local talent but also provide an opportunity to the people to witness an exciting competition of cricket.

The meeting was attended by the inspector general of police, secretary information, secretary tourism and high ranking government officials.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary inaugurated a food street set up at Thori in collaboration with the Muzaffarabad Development Authority.

He said the food street would go a long way in boosting the tourism besides providing recreational activities to the citizens.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Mansoor Qadir Dar, Secretary Tourism Choudhary Imtiaz Ahmed, Secretary SDMA Shahid Mohiuddin and a large number of people.