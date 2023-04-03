UrduPoint.com

KPLOWA Felicitates Farhaj Sikandar On Receiving Presidential Award

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KPLOWA felicitates Farhaj Sikandar on receiving presidential award

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Officer Welfare Association (KPLOWA) on Monday felicitated District Attorney Dera Ismail Khan Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan on receiving the presidential award.

According to a press release issued here, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor on behalf of President of Pakistan awarded Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan with medal of Distinction (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan (Year 2022-23) in recognition of his high professionalism and bravery.

The KPLOWA expressed its heartfelt happiness and pride on receiving the highest Presidential Award medal by their fellow Law Officer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Governor Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

6 minutes ago
 RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to ..

RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration&#039; government ..

6 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

36 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

51 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.