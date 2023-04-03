KPLOWA felicitates Farhaj Sikandar on receiving presidential award

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Officer Welfare Association (KPLOWA) on Monday felicitated District Attorney Dera Ismail Khan Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan on receiving the presidential award.

According to a press release issued here, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor on behalf of President of Pakistan awarded Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan with medal of Distinction (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan (Year 2022-23) in recognition of his high professionalism and bravery.

The KPLOWA expressed its heartfelt happiness and pride on receiving the highest Presidential Award medal by their fellow Law Officer.