UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPOGCL Engineers Brief OGRA On Prototype Of 'Methane Gas Detector'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:22 PM

KPOGCL engineers brief OGRA on prototype of 'Methane Gas Detector'

Engineers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) on Friday briefed the OGRA officials on working of the prototype of 'Methane Gas Detector,' which would be useful in bringing down the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Engineers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) on Friday briefed the OGRA officials on working of the prototype of 'Methane Gas Detector,' which would be useful in bringing down the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) ratio.

They also presented its practical demonstration, which was witnessed by Member Gas Muhammad Arif, Member Oil Zainul Abideen Qureshi and officers from the departments concerned, OGRA said in a news release.

"The gas detector alarm activates when it is brought near the leakage of methane gas, commonly known as natural gas. The gas detector not only detects methane but also detect LPG and butane leakages. Moreover, the detector is low in cost and efficient in operation," it added.

The members Oil and Gas gave various suggestions for bringing further improvement in the detector, which acknowledged by the KPOGCL engineers terming them 'highly feasible and effective.' Zainul Abideen Qureshi said "this is an excellent initiative by the KPOGCL and can be used in various sectors like public transport in which CNG [Compressed Natural Gas). It will help avoid accidents."Muhammad Arif assured Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's full cooperation in utilization of detectors once manufactured and commercialized.

He also emphasized that such type of equipment should be developed and commercialized at the earliest to help in considerably reducing the UFG losses of gas companies.

Related Topics

CNG LPG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Oil Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

26 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

41 minutes ago

KP Govt to start IT based online education in publ ..

4 minutes ago

Non-Nuclear States Joining NATO Nuclear Drills Sto ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders safety arrangements in highr ..

4 minutes ago

Silence of world HR bodies over Kashmir atrocities ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.