KPOGCL engineers brief OGRA on prototype of 'Methane Gas Detector'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Engineers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) on Friday briefed the OGRA officials on working of the prototype of 'Methane Gas Detector,' which would be useful in bringing down the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) ratio.

They also presented its practical demonstration, which was witnessed by Member Gas Muhammad Arif, Member Oil Zainul Abideen Qureshi and officers from the departments concerned, OGRA said in a news release.

"The gas detector alarm activates when it is brought near the leakage of methane gas, commonly known as natural gas. The gas detector not only detects methane but also detect LPG and butane leakages. Moreover, the detector is low in cost and efficient in operation," it added.

The members Oil and Gas gave various suggestions for bringing further improvement in the detector, which acknowledged by the KPOGCL engineers terming them 'highly feasible and effective.' Zainul Abideen Qureshi said "this is an excellent initiative by the KPOGCL and can be used in various sectors like public transport in which CNG [Compressed Natural Gas). It will help avoid accidents."Muhammad Arif assured Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's full cooperation in utilization of detectors once manufactured and commercialized.

He also emphasized that such type of equipment should be developed and commercialized at the earliest to help in considerably reducing the UFG losses of gas companies.