KP,P&DD Organizes Review Meeting On Development Projects In Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Planning and Development Department (P&DD) on Thursday organized a high-level review meeting on the progress of Kohat Division's development projects at P&D Committee Room.
The meeting was presided over by recently appointed Project Director, Hashmat Ali.
The meeting was attended by the staff of Project Management Unit (PMU) as well as representatives of all districts of the division.
The meeting started with a brief introduction of the staff, followed by a detailed presentation on key components of the project, allocation of funds, financial and physical targets, and the progress made since the start of the project in 2020.
During the meeting, the forum discussed the significant achievements of the project, the challenges being faced and possible strategies to address them.
The participants also made various suggestions to further streamline the project process and achieve the set targets at the earliest.
It was decided in the meeting that special review meetings would be held with line departments of all districts next week.
