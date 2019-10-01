UrduPoint.com
KPPRA Launches Diploma Program In Procurement, Supply Chain Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) launched diploma program in procurement and supply chain management in collaboration with IM Sciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) launched diploma program in procurement and supply chain management in collaboration with IM Sciences.

The program aimed to produce certified professionals in public procurement with skills and knowledge required for efficient acquisition of goods, works and services, is a joint initiative of KPPRA and World Bank.

Addressing the participants Director Capacity Building KPPRA, Muhammad Qasim Khan said that objective for launching the diploma program by KPPRA is to achieve the goal of capacitating government functionaries in public procurement process and to address expertise deficit in public sector.

Program is also aimed at providing experts to corporate sector of the province and to provide opportunities to students seeking future career opportunities".

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest, MPA Ghazan Jamal said main objective of launching diploma program by KPPA was to impart government officials with knowledge of public procurement process and to provide procurement certified professionals to market.

The program has been introduced in partnership with Governance Policy Project. KPPRA has developed course contents and would oversee the program while IM Sciences would mainly provide logistics and execution.

