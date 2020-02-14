UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPPSC Ability Test Schedule

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

KPPSC ability test schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has scheduled ability test for various posts to be held from February 24-28 in various centers here.

Details of Examination Centers and Roll Numbers will be uploaded on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission's website www.kppsc.gov.pk. Candidates can download their roll numbers for respective examination centers from the website well before conduct of Test. 

More Stories From Pakistan

