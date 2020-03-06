KPPSC announced schedule for examination of Naib Tehsildar

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Friday announced schedule for Competitive Exam for the post of Naib Tehsildar to be held w.e.f March 16 to 20 in various centers at Peshawar

A notification issued here advised the candidates to download their Roll Numbers for respective Examination Centers from the website of the commission.

No admission Letter/Roll Numbers slip would be issued/dispatched to any candidate individually. If any candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS or E-Mail regarding his/her exam, he/she may get his/ her status confirmed from the office before exam on Telephone Numbers 091-9212976/9214131/9212897/9213563 (Ext. No.102 on any working day.

It said carrying and use of mobile Phone or Other Electronic Device(s) and Bags in Examination Halls is strictly prohibited.