KPPSC Announces Ability Tests For Various Posts From Dec 8-16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced the schedule of ability tests of various cadre posts in different departments from December 8 to 16.

In a notification issued here Saturday by Controller of Examination KPPSC, the ability tests would be held for different cadre posts including assistant director, assistant superintendent jail (male), sub-inspector tourism, monitoring inspector, social mobilize, payroll and probation officer, assistant professors botany, mathematics, Pakistan study, commerce, history-cum-civics, physics, and principal/associate profession commerce.

The candidates can get their roll number slips from the Commission's website www.kppsc.gov.pk. No separate roll number slip would be sent to any candidates regarding the test. In case of any query, the candidates can contact the commission on telephone numbers 091-9212976, 091-9214131, 9212897, 9213750, 9213563 (Ext: No 105, 113) or visit office on any working day.

All the Candidates are directed to confirm their roll numbers and location of halls one day before the date of the exam to avoid any inconvenience.

